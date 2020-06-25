Exclusive Boy Scout Abuse Leads that are Ready to Litigate

Boy Scout Lawsuit Boy Scout Lawsuit Exclusive Mass Tort and MVA Leads For Attorneys

In May 2020, the judge in the bankruptcy case set a deadline of November 16 for abuse victims to make a claim against BSA.

ALLENTOWN, PA, US, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For LawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., helps law firms handling personal injury cases or class action lawsuits attract clients. These firms not only want to be profitable, they help their communities. Their clients include those who genuinely need legal help, including boys and men sexually abused when they were Boy Scouts. They have until November 16 to file claims against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) or they will lose their right to do so.

BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. At the time, it faced 275 abuse lawsuits with potentially another 1,400 more cases to come. BSA paid more than $150 million in settlements and legal costs from 2017 to 2019. The organization states the bankruptcy filing will enable it to consolidate legal claims and pay plaintiffs. In May, the judge in the bankruptcy case set a deadline of November 16 for abuse victims to make a claim against BSA.

Edward Lott, Ph.D. and President of ForLawFirmsOnly states, "We estimate that we will be able to generate 300-400 more Boy Scout clients by the November 16th deadline. Attorneys looking for BSA clients should contact us as soon as possible."

BSA’s bankruptcy petition lists potential liabilities to 25 law firms with clients suing the organization. One group of plaintiffs’ attorneys claims it has nearly 2,000 clients. About 17 states allow sexual abuse victims to file lawsuits that would otherwise be dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

Lawyers representing a plaintiff filed a lawsuit against BSA in Philadelphia in 2019 claim they’ve identified 350 scoutmasters and volunteers who abused scouts not previously known by police or BSA. They also allege the organization continues to cover-up the abuse and the organization knew of sexual abuse of scouts for decades.

For LawFirmsOnly Marketing, Inc., connects those who need legal help with those who provide it. More than 7,800 individuals allegedly abused 12,254 Boy Scouts over the years, according to testimony during a Minnesota BSA trial last year. That’s thousands of men and boys we are trying to reach to help them get the compensation they deserve and hold their abusers accountable before time runs out.

