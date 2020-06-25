Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Comintelli Signs Agreement with New North American Customer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli has signed a two-year license agreement with a North America based, international customer in the finance sector in the amount of $156,000.

The agreement refers to Comintelli’s cloudbased services for competitive intelligence, called Intelligence2day®. Acceptance has not been given to publish the customer’s name. The total agreement value of $156,000 will affect the revenues in June 2020.

“This deal further strengthens our presence in the North American financial industry. It is gratifying and a show of strength to be able to do so during the existing market conditions”, says Christian Bjersér, CEO of Comintelli Inc. and continues; “The requirements from this category of customer regarding security and technology are very high and our ability to deliver on this was the deciding factor.”


For more information:
Jesper Martell
CEO, Comintelli AB
Phone: 070 622 98 31
Email: jesper.martell@comintelli.com

Peter Mörsell
CFO, Comintelli AB
Phone: 070 543 73 95
Email: peter.morsell@comintelli.com

Jesper Ejdling
Comintelli
email us here
+46 70 622 98 31
