Dr. Erika Gray and Dr. William A. Kennedy III Discuss the Future of Beauty with Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Erika Gray, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of ToolBox Genomics. Dr. William A. Kennedy III, founder and CEO of AEDIT.
Dr. Erika Gray, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of ToolBox Genomics
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
The use of laser technology to help stimulate collagen production, change gene expression and reduce age spots as well as pore size. Laser is an excellent option for people to explore who are looking for greater support for their skin beyond regular facials.
Microbiome sequencing for our skin: people are realizing that our skin has a unique microbiome. Understanding our unique skin microbiome can help consumers select products that will nourish their skin microbiome.
Collaborations between companies who combine clean, non-toxic ingredients with personalized skin/genetic assessment and technology that personalizes skin regimens that include: diet, supplements and lifestyle recommendations.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
The beauty industry’s success is based on people not feeling their skin is optimal or their skin is somehow flawed compared to the “standards” they see in magazines. I would love to see a greater emphasis on aging gracefully. There is a huge emphasis on anti-aging, wrinkle reversal, age defying products, yet very few companies ever focus on the foods or supplements that can help support skin pathways that play a role in aging.
Only 2% of women in the world describe themselves as being beautiful. In other words, 98% of women do not believe they are beautiful. Women are constantly comparing themselves to the way other women look and pointing out their deficiencies. This frame of mind starts young. I see my 16 year old daughter’s friends constantly worrying about how they look and how hard they work to make sure they do not stand out from the crowd. I believe we have a moral obligation in the beauty industry to help change these statistics. We need to begin by focusing on what is going well for women, their face and their bodies. We need realistic role models for clothing and makeup. I believe this movement requires a fundamental change from women viewing themselves as flawed to having integral beauty that will change over time.
Most makeup products do not list their list of ingredients or test their products for heavy metals. Our skin is our largest organ and is our first barrier to the environment. Yet we are constantly slathering it with various products that claim to make us more beautiful as a result. Unfortunately, in an effort to bring lower priced beauty products, many companies' products contain traces of heavy metals and harsh chemicals. Many women, especially young women, do not realize that cosmetic companies are not focused on the safety of their products. Education is key, for example teaching people that cheaper does not necessarily mean it's a wise choice. For example, there are derma rollers that come from certain countries that actually leave microscopic cuts in your face versus the microneedling. Terms such as "scientifically proven" may only mean the product was tested on skin cells in test tubes. We need to teach people how to read labels and to use medical grade products with ingredients you can understand.
Dr. William A. Kennedy III, founder and CEO of AEDIT
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
The beauty-tech space allows consumers to engage with the industry in a whole new way. For example, our product will open up the world of aesthetics to every layperson by breaking down the barriers that typically prevent its access. This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for technology.
Overall, I am most excited about the space because:
Technology is revolutionizing the beauty industry and placing more emphasis on personalized experiences and giving consumers the opportunity to be in more control of their beauty decisions, whether that be virtually trying on lipstick before purchasing or, in our case, trying on a cosmetic procedure before booking a consultation.
Technology is allowing more access to all that the beauty industry has to offer, including aesthetics. It has allowed us to make it easier for consumers to get trusted information and find answers in a matter of clicks.
The reach of technology is incredible. Without it, we wouldn’t be able to connect with as many people and as many different regions as we are able to now. It’s particularly interesting in the aesthetics space, as there are different cosmetic trends depending on the area of interest and we are able to interact and provide the right information based on this.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
