Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B201940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 6/24/2020 at 1120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 17

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Tyler G Oroxom

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lynn, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 24, 2020, at approximately 1120 hours, Vermont State Police conducted

a traffic stop on Interstate 89 for an excessive speed violation, 104 miles per

hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone. The operator was identified as Tyler

Oroxom. There were 4 other passengers inside the vehicle at the time. Oroxom

was cited and released on criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior

Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/20 0800hours.

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.