Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B201940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 6/24/2020 at 1120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 17
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Tyler G Oroxom
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lynn, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 24, 2020, at approximately 1120 hours, Vermont State Police conducted
a traffic stop on Interstate 89 for an excessive speed violation, 104 miles per
hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone. The operator was identified as Tyler
Oroxom. There were 4 other passengers inside the vehicle at the time. Oroxom
was cited and released on criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior
Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/20 0800hours.
COURT: Windsor
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.