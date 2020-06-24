U.S. Highway 95 Reopens Near Tonopah Today, Delays Still Possible

TONOPAH, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) today reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties. (This stretch of highway averages about 2,300 vehicles daily). The highway had been undergoing a chip seal pavement improvement project since July 18, resulting in up to a 30-minute detour along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360.

Work is occurring along U.S. Highway 95 between Mile Markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County, as well from Mile Markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor under a $2.1 million contract. Although work will still occur through 4 p.m., July 24, as originally scheduled, a pilot car will now safely escort vehicles through the construction zone, resulting in minor travel delays.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.