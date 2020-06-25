Badgerland Disposal Awarded Five Year Residential Waste and Recycling Contract with Town of West Bend
This municipal partnership expands Badgerland’s geographic service area in Wisconsin and can be extend an extra year after the five year agreementMILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive five-year residential contract serving the Town of West Bend’s nearly 1900 households. The contract, effective July 3, 2020, includes weekly waste and bi-weekly recycling collection services and expands Badgerland’s municipal residential service offerings to Washington County.
“We welcome the Town of West Bend’s residents to our growing Badgerland family and look forward to providing them exceptional local service,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Sales, Kris Roesken. “Our passion and commitment to the neighborhoods and communities we serve is a core identity at Badgerland and we are excited to provide Town of West Bend residents with our services.”
During the week of June 22nd, Badgerland will be mailing welcome packets and delivering refuse and/or recycling containers to Town of West Bend residents to ensure they are properly informed and ready for new services to commence starting July 3rd.
“Our dedicated local team is excited to serve the Town of West Bend residents for the next five years with environmentally responsible waste and recycling solutions,” said Badgerland’s Region Vice President of Wisconsin, Dustin Reynolds. “As Badgerland continues to grow this year, our mission of providing exceptional service to our Wisconsin customers remains the same.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin’s leading privately-held waste diversion and recycling services provider is headquartered in Milton, Wisconsin, and serves more than 25,000 residential and commercial customers. Badgerland is committed to delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services to communities and neighborhoods across southern Wisconsin with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland brings a customer- and community-first mindset to help create a better Wisconsin one community at a time.
