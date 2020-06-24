EBD Group Announces Three Major Global Partnering Events Going Digital This Fall
EBD Group's next three 2020 partnering conferences, highly valued by the biopharma community, are being launched today as fully digital events.CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBD Group is excited to announce that our next three 2020 partnering conferences, highly valued by the biopharma community, are being launched today as fully digital events.
While travel and face-to-face interaction may not be safe or even possible, attendees from biotech, pharma, and investment sectors can still access the unparalleled partnering and content offered by ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, BioPharm America™ and BIO-Europe® in August, September and October, either as individual conferences, or with a Virtual Passport to all three, at a substantially reduced fee.
ChinaBio® Partnering Forum will meet for three days, August 25–27, China Standard Time. Tap into China’s advanced biotech and manufacturing capabilities, access international investment, and bridge partnerships between APAC and the Western world.
BioPharm America™, September 21–24, will offer the Innovation and Startup track with a pitch competition, as always, but will also feature several new themes, including AI Applications for Drug Discovery and Development, Drug Delivery Partnerships, and LeadingBiotech’s Boston CEO & BD.
BIO-Europe®, Europe’s largest and most sought-after annual partnering conference, will meet for its 26th year, October 26–29. The event continues to drive life-science dealmaking with over 25,000 one-to-one meetings and content provided by many of the industry’s most renowned global leaders.
Registration is available for each of the events individually, or for all three events with a special Virtual Passport that provides high-value partnering with a host of different attendees, unique content at each event, and access to all aspects of the three conferences at an incredibly low rate.
The Virtual Passport will also include a 90-day free subscription to Biomedtracker, providing real-time analysis of major industry events, helping you stay on top of breaking news, drug pipelines, upcoming milestones, deals and companies, an invaluable resource when researching and accepting partnering meetings. With registration for one of the three events, you will also receive a 60-day free trial of Biomedtracker.
All EBD events feature our trusted gold-standard partnering platform, partneringONE®, allowing delegates to search for and request meetings with potential partners, and then meet at prescheduled times during the conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. All three events will be run on an extended-day, 24-hour basis to allow participants to meet conveniently from any time zone.
In addition, company presentations will be pre-recorded and available on demand up to four weeks before each conference begins so that finding prospective partners will be even easier. Panels, workshops and an exhibitor showcase will also be pre-recorded and available on demand.
About EBD Group
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, Imagine Health Summit, Activate Capital Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
