Free online Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes

Education - Region 7

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

To protect public health and reduce overall spread of COVID-19, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has temporarily cancelled all in-person Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes. Please take advantage of the opportunities to get certified now.

If you require Hunter Education, please take our free, online-only course using code MThnDbeHtbWkJf20 at hunter-ed.com/montana. You must be 12 years of age by January 16, 2021, or older to register for this course.

If you require Bowhunter Education, you may access the course at bowhunter-ed.com/montana. Use the free promo code MTehfEngEbehwK20 at the end of the course.

For more information or questions contact Wayde Cooperider at 406-431-0539.