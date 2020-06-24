Former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson Offers Public Statement in Support of Democrat Michael Weinstein for State House
Michael Weinstein, Democratic candidate for State House District 81, today announced former United States Senator Bill Nelson's support in his campaign.
"Following in the tradition of his father Peter Weinstein, a great Senator and Chief Judge of the Circuit Court, Michael Weinstein will make a great contribution to public service,” Senator Bill Nelson stated.
Senator Nelson served as a member of the United States Senate from 2000-2018, United States Congress from 1979-1991 and the Florida House of Representatives from 1972-1978.
This isn’t the first time Senator Nelson has trusted Michael Weinstein to lead. In 2017, Senator Nelson appointed Michael Weinstein to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee.
“Senator Bill Nelson is a true servant leader. I am deeply honored by his trust in me. I am committed to serving the people of District 81 in the Florida Legislature and have the experience to champion the issues important to our community. We need to fix our state’s broken unemployment system, increase funding for public schools, expand access to affordable healthcare and work to create local jobs. I’m a fighter and tough advocate who can get the job done,” Michael Weinstein stated.
As State Representative, Michael will fight every day to ensure District 81 has a voice that reflects community values. He will get things done, pass meaningful legislation, and bring home results for families, children, and businesses.
Michael’s campaign priorities include:
· Providing better jobs and living wages for all Floridians
· Fixing the state’s broken unemployment system
· Standing up against prejudice, racism, and bigotry
· Increasing funding for public schools
· Investing in our environment and our water quality
· Passing common-sense gun safety reform
· Expanding access to affordable quality health care
· Fostering a stronger relationship between Florida and Israel
Michael Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Michael served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served 3 terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Michael learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. Michael’s grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Michael and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
