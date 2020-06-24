Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls resurfacing project update (June 24, 2020)

Traffic alert: temporary closure at County Road 39

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the junction of Highway 23 and Yellow Medicine County Road 39. Crews will be paving from just south of County Road 39 to the Highway 23 bridge south of Granite Falls. The intersection will reopen when paving operations are complete. The junction of Highway 23 and Highway 67 remains open.

In Granite Falls, a traffic lane switch from existing lanes to the new pavement is scheduled for the week of July 13, when work on the eastbound lane begins, as well as the northbound portion of the four-lane section of Highway 23.

Current traffic impacts include:

Highway 23 is detoured between Granite Falls and Cottonwood using Highway 274, Yellow Medicine County Roads 6 and 46, and Lyon County Road 22

Highway 23 from U.S. Highway 212 in Granite Falls to Highway 274 is open, however, it is part of the work zone; expect flagging operations and short delays

In Cottonwood, local traffic can cross Highway 23 at County Road 9

In Hanley Falls, local traffic can cross Highway 23 at County Road 2

County Road 32 is open from Cottonwood south to County Road 24 for local traffic only

County Road 39 is temporarily closed for concrete paving

The Highway 23 resurfacing project includes:

17.5 miles of concrete resurfacing with asphalt paved shoulders

New signal system, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings at Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 212

Realignment of Lyon County Road 9 in Cottonwood

Addition of multiple left-turn lanes and right-turn lane extensions

Box culvert upgrades and installations

For more information, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23cottonwoodtogranite.

Watch for orange cones

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###