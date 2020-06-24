Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deadline extended for We’re All In Small Business Grant Program

The deadline has been extended to apply for WEDC’s We’re All In Small Business Grant Program. The new deadline is Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Up to 30,000 grants are available for qualifying businesses, and more than 26,000 applications had been received as of late Tuesday night.

Interested businesses are still encouraged to begin their applications right away to allow for calling on WEDC staff assistance with any issues encountered during the application process. The application process requires submitting a letter of acknowledgment from a community organization, and the applicant must have the letter in hand before submitting their application.

Learn more about the deadline extension or view the complete grant program requirements and frequently asked questions.

