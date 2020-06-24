Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,392 in the last 365 days.

Letter To Mitch McConnell On Need For Federal Action

Attached is a letter sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senators Todd Kaminsky, Shelley Mayer, Neil Breslin, Rachel May, and Tim Kennedy regarding the need for federal action to help support state and local governments. 

facebook twitter email

You just read:

Letter To Mitch McConnell On Need For Federal Action

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.