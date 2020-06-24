Letter To Mitch McConnell On Need For Federal Action

Attached is a letter sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senators Todd Kaminsky, Shelley Mayer, Neil Breslin, Rachel May, and Tim Kennedy regarding the need for federal action to help support state and local governments.
