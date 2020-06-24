Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GUARDRAIL WORK TO BEGIN ON INTERSTATE 90 EAST OF SPEARFISH

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Contact: Jesse Nelson, 605.390.7978  

Rapid City, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says guardrail work will begin in the east and west bound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 19 east of Spearfish on June 23, 2020.    

Work includes removal and replacement of the guardrail and shoulder widening.  

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. 

The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.   

Work is expected to be completed on July 17, 2020. 

Western Construction, of Rapid City, South Dakota is the prime contractor of this $1.6 million project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

--30--

