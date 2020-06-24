ALL KIDS DESERVE TO RIDE A BIKE, LOSING BOTH EYES TO CANCER MAKES THIS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE
Unless, you Make A Wish that’s heard by the Mystic Force Foundation!
Riding a bicycle is something that most take for granted. It’s summer-time and kids everywhere are staying home and riding their bikes or learning how to ride a bike. It’s truly a rite of passage. Sadly, kids with cancer are often limited in their abilities to do and experience things other children (and their parents) think nothing of, like the joy, thrill and independence of riding a bicycle.
In keeping with their belief that All Kids Deserve To Have Fun, the Mystic Force Foundation together with Miami Bikes will be granting a ‘Wish’ to 9 year old ‘JJ’ who lost both eyes to Retinoblastoma Cancer. JJ wants to be like every other kid and ride a bicycle, but sadly, JJ cannot ride a bike alone. However, a tandem bicycle will allow him to have the exciting and thrilling experience of riding a bike like every child should. He will be able to hold the handle bars and pedal, while dad will do the steering. True Happiness for this sweet Hero!
Mystic Force Foundation is humbled and grateful for the generosity and caring spirit shown by the community in everything they do for children battling this devastating disease. Truly, it is a wonderful and admirable gesture by Miami Bikes during a time that is so uncertain and difficult for small businesses and the Mystic Force Foundation is eternally grateful for their support.
Please join the Mystic Force Foundation, Miami Bikes, County Commissioner Sally Heyman, Mayor Anthony DeFillipo and the Commissioners of North Miami Beach as we celebrate JJ and present him and his family with their beautiful new Tandem Bicycle! (And a new bike for little brother Aaron because siblings are important too!)
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155 or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
WEDNESDAY JUNE 24TH 4:00PM
MIAMI BIKES
1951 NE 163rd Street North Miami Beach Florida 33162
We will meet in front of the store, masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
For the past 30 years, Miami Bikes has been known as THE neighborhood bike shop. They believe simple pleasures in life don’t necessarily include monetary riches or materialistic possessions but rather being able to make a positive impact in a human being’s life that will last forever. With one of the owners previously being treated at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital as a teenager, this moment is that much more meaningful.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. This year is the Foundation’s 12-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer through their newest endeavor The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that is 100% community supported.
