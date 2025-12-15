A Night of Hope and Holiday Magic: Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting Honors Childhood Cancer Heroes

About

The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4- year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 17-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, offering emergency financial support, delivering toys, holding inpatient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 7th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a magical Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer and is 100% community supported.