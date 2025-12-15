A Night of Hope and Holiday Magic: Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting Honors Childhood Cancer Heroes
Childhood Cancer Angel Luis with brother Domingo, Santa, and Buddy the Elf at a prior Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting
Holiday Magic Meets Heroic Hearts at the Mystic Force Foundation's Gold Ribbon Hero Tree Lighting and Holiday Party
For most people, the holidays are filled with laughter, celebration, and gratitude. For families affected by childhood cancer, the season carries a much deeper meaning.
Survivor families celebrate each holiday with hearts full of gratitude, cherishing the gift of remission while holding onto the hope that it will last forever. Warrior families spend the holidays in the fight of their lives — grateful for every moment, every breakthrough in research, and every promise that gives their child a fighting chance to celebrate many more holidays to come.
For Angel families, the holidays are often the most painful time of year. The absence of their precious child is felt in every tradition and every quiet moment. Yet, they carry with them memories that will last a lifetime — many created at Mystic Force Foundation events — reminders that their child’s light continues to shine and will never be forgotten.
Through the hardest journeys imaginable, these children often become friends within hospital walls, and their parents form bonds unlike any other. Together, they share moments of joy and lift one another through the darkest days. The Mystic Force Foundation brings these families together year-round, strengthening those bonds through meaningful programs and unforgettable experiences like the Hero Tree.
The Mystic Force Foundation stands beside every one of these families, reminding them that no one fights alone, that love has no limits, and that every child’s story matters — always.
The celebration will be filled with unforgettable moments, including festive holiday crafts, a magical performance by Pretzel the Magician, appearances by beloved SuperHeroes, dancing to music by Mobile Mike, and enjoying cozy treats at the hot chocolate and popcorn station, goody stations and so much more. Children will have fun meeting Santa Claus, and there may even be a playful snowball fight featuring Santa and The Grinch, filling the night with laughter and wonder.
These extraordinary children — who are or have been in the fight of their lives — will be celebrated exactly as they deserve!
“The holidays can be especially difficult for families affected by childhood cancer,” said Silvia Vanni, Founder of the Mystic Force Foundation for Childhood Cancer. “This evening is our way of wrapping our families in love, honoring their journey, and reminding them that they are never alone.”
More than 200 children will be honored with an exquisite gold ribbon placed on the Foundation’s breathtaking over 10-foot Hero Tree, each ribbon bearing the name of a child whose courage inspires us all. Before the tree is illuminated, the name of every child will be read aloud. Surrounded by the children and families, North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos will then light the Gold Ribbon Hero Tree — a powerful symbol of Hope, Love, and Remembrance.
Immediately following the ceremony, families will enter the police department lobby, transformed into Santa’s Magical Workshop, overflowing with Christmas stockings, cozy blankets, sweet stuffed animals, and hundreds of toys. Each child will receive a giant gift bag to fill with their favorite treasures, creating a moment of pure joy and magic.
Truly, this will be a night filled with light, love, and wonder for some of the bravest children and families imaginable. The Gold Ribbon Hero Tree will remain on display in the courtyard of the North Miami Beach Police Department throughout the holiday season, allowing families to visit, reflect, and honor their Heroes at any time.
Press is invited to join us in the North Miami Beach Police Department Breezeway at 5:30pm to meet some of our Childhood Cancer Heroes, to view the Gold Ribbon Hero Tree and to help shine a light on our children's bravery and perseverance.
Tuesday December 16th 5:30pm
16901 NE 19th Ave
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
For more information contact Silvia Vanni 305.726.1155 or Silvia@mysticforcefoundation.com
The North Miami Beach Police Department has been a dedicated partner in supporting families affected by childhood cancer through out the years, as well as opening its doors and hearts to create a safe, welcoming space for this meaningful celebration. The event reflects the strong bond between law enforcement and the community they serve.
The North Miami Beach Police Department's mission is to exceed the expectations of the community they serve with professionalism and ethical services, while ensuring a safe and secure environment for the residents, visitors, and businesses within the City of North Miami Beach.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4- year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 17-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, offering emergency financial support, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. The Foundation is also celebrating the 7th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a magical Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.