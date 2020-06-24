Softlink Information Centres releases Liberty v5 Build 8.037
This latest Liberty release includes the recently requested visitor check-in feature
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres, a leading supplier of library and research management systems is pleased to announce the release of Liberty v5 Build 8.037.
Over the past four months, the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has challenged everyone. The way we work, and the environment in which we operate way has changed rapidly as we all focus on ensuring the health of everyone is as protected as possible.
Softlink IC has responded quickly to the challenges faced by our librarians and knowledge workers. The latest Liberty release includes features that make it easier for them to manage the additional responsibilities they face as their workplaces begin to open up to the physical presence of users and visitors.
The latest features and enhancements include:
• Easy Visitor Check-in
• Enhanced Bulk Extension and Renewal of Loans
• Bulk Alerts Option
• Creating and emailing of newsletters
• Emailing of Loan Receipts
• Enhance Authorities on Resources
As with every release, comprehensive release notes are available.
Softlink Information Centres’ COO Sarah Thompson notes that the continued focus of the team is to ensure every new enhancement and feature delivers real value for our Liberty customers now and into the future.
“We are proud of Liberty and delighted that our customers love using it. The purpose of every new release is to give our users more reasons to love it. Our latest release is focused is on making it easier for our Liberty users to manage additional responsibilities in their challenging workplaces. Our customers’ input and the hard work of the Softlink Information Centres team has resulted this latest Liberty v5 release.”
