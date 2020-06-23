Executive order extends vehicle registration and driver license renewals until August 31

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced all renewals for vehicle registration and driver licenses, which expired March 1 or later, have been extended until August 31.

This new executive order takes the place of Executive Order 2020-07 which waived expiration dates for vehicle registration and driver licenses during the state of emergency.

Due to CDC guidelines on social distancing, these services are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

“We have limited space available in our facilities and scheduling appointments is the safest, most effective way we can serve our customers and reduce wait times,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “Safety remains our top priority. We appreciate your patience as we work through our backlog and continue to meet customer demand.”

At this time, NDDOT is focused on serving customers with driver’s license and motor vehicle tabs that expired March 1 - August 31, 2020 and will continue to schedule appointments based on immediate need. Currently there are 20,650 driver license renewals and 48,000 Motor Vehicle registrations that expired during the COVID emergency.

Local Motor Vehicle Branch offices are offering a variety of services. Please call the local Motor Vehicle office for service information and to schedule an appointment.

Over the last six weeks, the NDDOT completed 127,567 motor vehicle transactions and 13,875 driver tests, license renewals, and duplicate licenses. During this time, NDDOT received 79,563 calls and 14,171 emails requesting appointments.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver license at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.

In addition to appointments, many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online. Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk, drop box or by mail.

Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.