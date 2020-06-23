Newly completed Dodge County road opens as Hwy 14 expansion project continues near Claremont (June 23, 2020)

CLAREMONT, Minn. – Motorists on 630th Street south of Claremont are being switched to the newly constructed road today, June 23 from Dodge County Road 3 west, and the old road will be closed for the construction of the Hwy 14 eastbound road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists on Dodge County Road 1 south of Claremont will continue to be detoured as crews build a bridge on Dodge County 1 for an overpass of the new Hwy 14. Meanwhile, grading work west of Claremont continues.

Farmers who use these roads to access fields along this area should contact Jim Hannaman of Shafer Contracting at 612-703-0304 to arrange the best route for their equipment.

The project is expanding 12.5 miles of Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor. The expansion area is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center

Shafer Contracting of Shafer, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $107,997,119 construction project. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022. Traffic on the new Hwy 14 route is expected in 2021.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

To learn more about the Hwy 14 project and sign up for email updates, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy14/ or join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group for news, information and events in the region: www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

