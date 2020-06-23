St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202666
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/23/20 @ 02:59 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hyde Rd.
TOWN: Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tina M. Miller
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Hyde Road in Grand Isle. Investigation lead to Tina Miller being charged with Domestic Assault. She was released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/20 @ 11:30 am
COURT: Grand Isle County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.