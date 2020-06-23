St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202666

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/23/20 @ 02:59 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hyde Rd.

TOWN: Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tina M. Miller

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Hyde Road in Grand Isle. Investigation lead to Tina Miller being charged with Domestic Assault. She was released with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/20 @ 11:30 am

COURT: Grand Isle County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.