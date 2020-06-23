Claims Center Precautions and Procedures

Because of the ongoing health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi Lottery has established additional safety precautions to ensure the health and well-being of the public and lottery employees.

The Claims Center will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. We will stop taking new claimant information after 4:30 p.m.

Please complete a winner’s claim form, and make sure you have your signed lottery ticket and all necessary identification on hand.

Anyone entering the Claims Center must wear a mask or facial covering.