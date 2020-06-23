Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,473 in the last 365 days.

Claims Center Precautions and Procedures

Home » Claims Center Precautions and Procedures

Because of the ongoing health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi Lottery has established additional safety precautions to ensure the health and well-being of the public and lottery employees.

The Claims Center will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. We will stop taking new claimant information after 4:30 p.m.

Please complete a winner’s claim form, and make sure you have your signed lottery ticket and all necessary identification on hand.

Anyone entering the Claims Center must wear a mask or facial covering.

You just read:

Claims Center Precautions and Procedures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.