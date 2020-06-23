Crestcom Canada Recognized as Industry Leader in Leadership Development by HR Professionals
For two years in a row, Crestcom Canada is recognized by HR professionals as the top program for leadership and team development.
We are grateful to everyone who voted and recognized our dedication to developing strong, well-rounded leaders for today’s organizations. And congratulations to all of the award recipients.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRESTCOM IN CANADA RECOGNIZED AS INDUSTRY LEADER BY HR PROFESSIONALS
— Mike Gibson
Crestcom in Canada wins top provider in Leadership & Team Development for 2nd consecutive year in 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards
Mississauga, Ontario - For the second year in a row, Crestcom in Canada has been recognized by HR professionals as the top Leadership & Team Development provider in this year’s Reader’s Choice Awards by leading HR publication Canadian HR Reporter. Crestcom in Canada previously won this award in 2019.
“To have earned this award in two consecutive years is a testament to our industry leading Leadership training programs, and how the impact of this process training resonates with our alumni and customers,” says Mike Gibson, Managing Partner of Crestcom Eastern Canada. "We are grateful to everyone who voted and recognized our dedication to developing strong, well-rounded leaders for today’s organizations. And congratulations to all of the award recipients."
Thousands of the publication’s readers, primarily made up of HR Professionals, cast their votes via a digital survey earlier this year to select the top human resources providers in a number of categories. The winners will be featured in the July issue of Canadian HR Reporter which provides great exposure for these companies to continue making a positive impact on the business leaders of today and tomorrow.
Mark Carruth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ONE For Freight, discusses the unique approach Crestcom has on leadership development: “Crestcom is more about guidelines and trying to develop leaders instead of saying, ‘this is the way you will lead.’ Their approach is about trying to change communication patterns so that people can still think for themselves and develop throughout the program.“
Throughout the years, Crestcom has provided their flagship leadership development program The Bullet Proof® Manager for thousands of companies worldwide. To learn more about our programs, visit our website at crestcom.ca.
About Crestcom
Crestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.
Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.
Mike Gibson
Crestcom in Canada
+1 416-726-1207
