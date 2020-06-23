June 23, 2020 - Texas Workforce Commission Expands Training Grants

Date: June 23, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) took additional action to promote economic recovery and support the health of all Texans by expanding the eligibility for Skills Development Funds training grants.

The Texas Workforce Commission took action to expand the eligibility for Skills Development Fund COVID-19 training to include publicly funded hospitals, small business owners and sole proprietors operating in demand sections. To better address workforce needs, the commission adjusted the prevailing wage threshold to allow Skills Development Fund participants who are training for new jobs to meet the 10 percentile wage level for prevailing wage determination.

The Skills Development Fund COVID-19 Special Initiative (“Initiative”) is a new program from the Texas Workforce Commission in direct response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak. TWC has awarded more than $8M of the $10 Million in available funds to community and technical colleges, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and workforce development boards across the state who are responding to the training needs of businesses and individuals adversely affected by COVID-19, and those employers who are retooling business processes to respond to the need for COVID-19 related necessities. These funds and rule changes are available for the next year. Businesses seeking more information should visit the TWC Skills Development Fund webpage or email Skills@twc.state.tx.us.

As Texas continues to adapt to the challenges presented by the impacts of COVID-19, the Texas Workforce Commission continues to provide necessary resources for all Texans. For the latest information on economic recovery and workforce development visit TWC.Texas.Gov.

