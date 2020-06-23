Accenture Federal Services to Open Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis, Adding 1,400 Jobs to Region’s Growing Tech Community

New facility will create technology jobs to serve U.S. federal government clients

ARLINGTON, Va. and ST. LOUIS; June 23, 2020 –Accenture Federal Services (AFS) – a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) – announces plans to open an Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis later this year to provide U.S. federal government agencies with digital, cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and cyber solutions. The AFS Advanced Technology Center, to be located at 520 Maryville Center in St. Louis County, is expected to bring up to 1,400 new technology jobs to the St. Louis area over five years.

“We’re proud to welcome Accenture Federal Services to Missouri where we’re developing the next generation of tech talent,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri is already recognized as one of the most prepared states for the digital economy, and at a time when more Missourians are looking for work following the COVID-19 crisis, this move will create more opportunity for Missourians, grow our technology workforce, and strengthen our standing as a technology hub in the U.S.”

John Goodman, AFS CEO, said, “The region’s skilled talent, vibrant technology ecosystem and strong commitment to collaboration between government, civic, business, academic and community partners made St. Louis the ideal location for our new Advanced Technology Center. We are thrilled to provide our people and new hires a great place to do work that matters by expanding our operations in this area.”

The AFS Advanced Technology Center will collaborate closely with the AFS Cyber and Advanced Technology Centers in San Antonio, Texas; the Accenture Federal Digital Studio in Washington, D.C.; and specialized centers in Niagara Falls, New York, and Chesapeake, Virginia. Ali Bokhari, managing director of AFS’ delivery center network, said, “Together, this network provides an unmatched ability to design and deliver modern solutions for our federal clients at speed and at scale.”

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said, “Bringing new jobs to St. Louis County is a top priority. Today, we took a big step forward, welcoming 1,400 new jobs. The investment by Accenture in St. Louis County is further proof that we are a welcoming place to locate and grow a business.”

AllianceSTL President and CEO Steve Johnson said, “The selection of St. Louis signifies Accenture’s continued confidence in the region as an optimal location to do business, and the addition of 1,400 new jobs will enrich our already-thriving technology climate. We worked in close collaboration throughout this process with our great partners at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Missouri Partnership, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Ameren Missouri.”

About Accenture Federal Services Accenture Federal Services – a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) – is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com