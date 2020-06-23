Williston Barracks/Burglary/20A102635
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 23, 2020- 0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sherman Hollow Road- Huntington
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE: Unknown at this time
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown at this time
VICTIM#1: Christopher Wheeland
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM#2: Jonathan Tomb
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are currently investigating a Burglary incident that took place on Sherman Hollow Road in the Town of Huntington. Approximately $2,500 worth of power tools were stolen from an enclosed and locked work trailer. Stolen tools include a Bosch Zero Clearance Compound Miter Saw, a Dewalt Air Compressor, a Bostitch Roofing Gun, a Dewalt Track Saw, a Senco Angled Finish Nailer, and a Hitachi Brad Nailer. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal Andrew Leise at the Williston Barracks 1-802-878-7111.