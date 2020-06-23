Williston Barracks/Burglary/20A102635

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 23, 2020- 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sherman Hollow Road- Huntington

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE: Unknown at this time

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown at this time

VICTIM#1: Christopher Wheeland

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM#2: Jonathan Tomb

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are currently investigating a Burglary incident that took place on Sherman Hollow Road in the Town of Huntington. Approximately $2,500 worth of power tools were stolen from an enclosed and locked work trailer. Stolen tools include a Bosch Zero Clearance Compound Miter Saw, a Dewalt Air Compressor, a Bostitch Roofing Gun, a Dewalt Track Saw, a Senco Angled Finish Nailer, and a Hitachi Brad Nailer. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal Andrew Leise at the Williston Barracks 1-802-878-7111.