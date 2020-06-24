One Day Virtual Conference for Long Term Care and Senior Care Counsel by American Conference Institute on 8/18/20

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long term care facilities from skilled nursing to senior care to assisted living are all experiencing a deluge of lawsuits and investigatory inquiries.

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the long term and senior care industries, it is more crucial than ever to attend ACI’s one-day virtual National Forum on COVID-19 Liability for Long Term Care and Senior Care Providers on August 18th.

This comprehensive one-day virtual forum will provide long term care industry attorneys as well as their outside counsel with a state of the union on these lawsuits as well as an assessment of causes of action and defense preparation strategies.

Featured Sessions Include:
• COVID-19-related Long Term Care Lawsuits and Class Actions: Analysis of Causes of Actions, Pleadings
o Case study: Morin v. LifeCare Class Action Filings
• What Every Long-Term Care Attorney Needs to Know About State and Federal Immunity Statutes
• Defense Preparedness: COVID-19 Response Plan Agility; Proper Documentation, and Task Force Formation
• Potential COVID-19-related Criminal Liability

