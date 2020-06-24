Shunia Releases New Video “Akal” as a Gift of Peace on International Yoga Day
Shunia's music has the power to transform, to connect you to the energy within and around you. The state of "shunia" means stillness, receptivity.
Guiding Grief and Transformation From Negative To Positive
In a time where we all feel isolated, we hope “Akal” brings us together. And in a time when we have all lost so much, we hope “Akal” brings you solace. Together we mourn. Together we heal.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing comfort, solace, reassurance, and peace, “Akal” is a mantra, a calling to grieve for those we have lost, to mourn them, to lift them on their journey to eternity. The video was gifted to the world by Shunia on June 21, 2020 via an exclusive debut on New Age Music Guide, coinciding with International Yoga Day.
The video “Akal” moves from mourning into springtime and rebirth, hope and light. As a metaphor, it is sensitive and helpful for those in mourning, and in search of hope. Music writer Jonathan Widran of THE JW VIBE writes “You certainly don’t need to know these deeper meanings to appreciate, and more importantly, feel and connect with, the subtle yet sweeping energy wafting through “Akal,” but it’s worth noting that this version by Shunia meets this unique moment in time in a way it might not have even a year ago. For now, in light of current events, we can hear it as an elegy (and ray of eternal hope) for all who passed from COVID-19 and those like George Floyd who have suffered (and died as a result of) racial injustice. Having released the audio track earlier, the duo gifted the world with this stunning new video on June 21, which is Father’s Day in the U.S. as well as International Yoga Day and World Music Day.”
Shunia’s members - Lisa Reagan and Suzanne Jackson - released a dedication of their gift, which reads:
“The world feels a little strange right now.
Disconnected. Distant.
In a moment where we’re all struggling
with how to process what is happening,
how to cope with this feeling of helplessness,
how to survive amid the chaos that surrounds us,
it is vital that we find Peace, Stillness and Hope...
“shunia.”
It’s a feeling, one that washes over us
as we accept what has happened,
grieve what has been lost
and find peace with what is.
In these difficult times, Shunia gives the world a gift: “Akal.”
It is a calling to grieve for those we have lost,
to mourn them,
to lift them up,
and to help them on their journey to eternity.
In a time where we all feel isolated,
we hope “Akal” brings us together.
And in a time when we have all lost so much,
we hope “Akal” brings you solace.
Together we mourn.
Together we grieve.
Together we heal.
Riposa in pace. Rest in peace.
Vivek Kumar, of New Music Alert in India calls it “...a visual meditation tool for someone who wants to shut out what is going on right now in the world, and jump inwards. Very powerful!”
In celebration of the release, Shunia hosted a Facebook Premiere of the video for their followers, and is presenting a “special offer” on their website. Fans are invited to visit the duo’s music page https://shuniasound.com/music to hear the music and to enter to win a free yoga lesson from Suzanne Jackson, a free voice lesson from Lisa Reagan, or a free autographed copy of the album.
“Akal” is a single from Shunia’s forthcoming album, produced by Jamshied Sharifi; the video is available now at (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToSqyE2nGmI) and on their official website at https://shuniasound.com/videos.
ABOUT SHUNIA
Shunia is a duo that combines addictive melodies, ancient chants and polycultural rhythms into a sound that feels both new and timeless. Their music captures and conveys deep energies and spirit.
The state of "shunia" means stillness, receptivity. A stillness of power, not passivity; Quiet, Unmoving and Totally Focused. Shunia’s members – Lisa Reagan and Suzanne Jackson – realize nothing happens in a vacuum. Every movement, melody, and muscle have a ripple effect on everything else. Something unique emerges when two accomplished artists combine their influences, inspirations and experiences to form something new.
Shunia's music has the power to transform, to connect you to the energy within and around you. It can put you in touch with something as simple as your five senses or as mysterious as the infinite.
Experience the music of Shunia. It will transport you.
Let the music of Shunia take you on that journey.
