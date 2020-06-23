UPDATED: Swanton thefts from motor vehicles/ St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202646

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06-22-20/0411 hours

LOCATION: Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton

VIOLATION: Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 22, 2020, Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was informed of several car break-ins on Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton. Three separate complainants advised that their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen. The suspect was captured on camera at one of the homes. If anyone has any information on the identity of this male, please contact Trooper Underwood at the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.