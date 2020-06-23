UPDATED: Swanton thefts from motor vehicles/ St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202646
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06-22-20/0411 hours
LOCATION: Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton
VIOLATION: Larceny
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 22, 2020, Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was informed of several car break-ins on Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton. Three separate complainants advised that their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen. The suspect was captured on camera at one of the homes. If anyone has any information on the identity of this male, please contact Trooper Underwood at the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993