Summer H.E.A.T. continues with Click It or Ticket

As the heat of the summer increases, so will the H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) from law enforcement statewide. Agencies will have extra patrols looking for all forms of unsafe motorists including those who do not wear their seat belts during Click It or Ticket from July 1- August 13.

According to North Dakota Department of Transportation data, increased traffic on the roadways during the summer leads to an increased number of crashes and fatalities. Seat belts save lives and are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash. All vehicle occupants should take personal responsibility when traveling and always buckle up. Every trip. Every time.

In 2019 in North Dakota, 47% of motor vehicle fatalities were not wearing their seat belts.

“Summer means increased activities and travelers on the road,” said Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin. “It also means an increased chance of a crash. Protect yourself every time you get in the vehicle by buckling up.”

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Over the past five years, more people have died in motor vehicle crashes in warm weather months (May through October) than cold weather months. H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.