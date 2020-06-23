Strive at Fern Park Recognized with PSC’s Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts

TALLAHASSEE — Strive at Fern Park is aptly named. The senior community strives for residents’ independence, while also striving for quality at a value in its energy efficient, state-of-the art facility. They’ve done much more than striving, however, the reason the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) selected them for this quarter’s Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. “Strive at Fern Park is a model for the assisted living industry because of its quality amenities and value to the residents,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Part of that value includes stellar energy efficiency that keeps electric bills reasonable and senior living affordable.” The facility opened in February 2020 and is on a site formerly housing a technical school comprised of multiple buildings. A re-design connected the existing buildings to create one continuous structure with multiple interior courtyards, ideal for residents in the assisted living suites and memory care units. The remodel developer—V 3 Capital Group, headquartered in Apopka—partnered with Duke Energy Florida, LLC to implement energy efficient measures: ceiling installation, small heat pumps, and large high efficiency HVAC DX units. As a result, the customer qualified for over $25,000 in incentives through Duke’s Commercial Business Energy Efficiency program and is projected to save an estimated 135,685 kilowatt hours annually. “Our goal is to create vibrant communities where our residents can live life fully,” said Carolyn Stanley, Vice President of Real Estate Operations for V 3 Capital Group. “With Duke’s assistance, we were able to use a variety of cost effective tools and resources to make Strive at Fern Park energy efficient and also keep costs down for residents.” “V 3 Capital Group built a highly efficient facility to help benefit their residents, and Duke Energy was pleased to help them meet their energy efficiency goal,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president. “Duke Energy is committed to partnering with businesses and individuals to help them better understand how energy efficiency can help them save money on their annual energy bills.” Covering the state’s five major geographic areas, each quarter the PSC presents its Triple E Award to a local business that has accomplished superior energy efficiency. Look for past Triple E Award recipients under Hot Topics on the PSC’s homepage, www.FloridaPSC.com. The PSC encourages cost-effective conservation and renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels and defer the need for new generating capacity through the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. About Strive Senior Living, LLC Strive Senior Living, based in Apopka, is committed to the mission of creating vibrant communities where residents can live life to the fullest. They are a family-owned and operated company putting residents and their families first along with a wellness approach to affordable senior housing solutions. Strive at Fern Park includes 61 assisted living suites and 42 memory care suites. To learn more about Strive at Fern Park, visit https://striveseniorliving.com/. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.