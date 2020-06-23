Grey Matter 1.2 Release Targets Service Mesh-Enabled Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Security

Grey Matter is a platform for enhancing hybrid operations with an insight first approach based on service mesh, security, and automation.

Grey Matter 1.2 represents next level leap in zero-trust enterprise infrastructure security.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decipher Technology Studios is pleased to announce the latest release of the Grey Matter universal mesh platform, Grey Matter 1.2. This release represents a next-level leap beyond enterprise service mesh operations. With the latest release, Grey Matter - already the most security-conscious universal mesh platform on the market today - is pushing the enterprise service mesh market even further. This release takes a massive step forward, delivering unprecedented security and configuration, with a rich feature set including:

- Support for L3, L4, L7 network operations,
- A full Ingress/Egress controller based on the Envoy go-control-plane,
- An easy-to-use set of REST APIs for mesh operation, and
- An unrivaled approach to metrics and insight capture, measure, and view.

Our latest release of the industry-leading Grey Matter universal mesh platform delivers unparalleled security features, filters, flexibility, and functionality that others can’t match:

- Packaged with SPIRE and full support for the SPIFFE non-person identity, service certificate management, and attestation model specs for any cloud or platform
- Fully enabled custom filter chains for end-to-end OIDC, OAuth, and token propagation throughout the mesh at the route-level,
- Enhanced out-of-process chain of evidence capture and support for operations intelligence with Layer 3 - 7 data and automation,
- Support for Kafka, the ELK stack, and Splunk,
- Support for every Envoy HTTP and network filter and a library of unique Grey Matter filter types,
- Support for tracing,
- Added health check endpoints for the Grey Matter Control server, and
- An enterprise API gateway to enable service mesh zero-trust security and data capture.

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a cutting-edge comprehensive service mesh platform that secures and simplifies enterprise multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations. Grey Matter enables flexible service-to-service intercommunications across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally distributed enterprise-scale organizations in the world.

Decipher supports open-source tools and commercial products, enabling IT professionals to securely connect hybrid and multi-cloud computing infrastructure.

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

About

GreyMatter.io is a hybrid infrastructure software company supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and the private sector. We produce Grey Matter, the intelligent platform for enterprise microservice and hybrid service mesh intelligence and automation. Grey Matter unleashes the multi-tiered, value-add potential of hybrid mesh technology. Some of these potential game-changing features include: -Dynamic policy governance, regulatory compliance and reporting, -Zero-trust security with full attribution backed by forensic analysis, -Business intelligence and analytics, -Service level objective (SLO) management, -Digital twin creation and testing, and -Intent-based networking and AIOps. Offering interlacing service control, data management, and neural net functions, Grey Matter: -Facilitates the zero-trust secured management of hybrid distributed workloads, -Analyzes east/west mesh telemetry to enable deep audit and business insight, -Controls network traffic policy and compliance, and -Smartly scales infrastructure to meet business demands.

greymatter.io

