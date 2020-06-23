Grey Matter 1.2 Release Targets Service Mesh-Enabled Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Security

Grey Matter is a platform for enhancing hybrid operations with an insight first approach based on service mesh, security, and automation.

Grey Matter 1.2 represents next level leap in zero-trust enterprise infrastructure security.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decipher Technology Studios is pleased to announce the latest release of the Grey Matter universal mesh platform, Grey Matter 1.2. This release represents a next-level leap beyond enterprise service mesh operations. With the latest release, Grey Matter - already the most security-conscious universal mesh platform on the market today - is pushing the enterprise service mesh market even further. This release takes a massive step forward, delivering unprecedented security and configuration, with a rich feature set including:

- Support for L3, L4, L7 network operations,

- A full Ingress/Egress controller based on the Envoy go-control-plane,

- An easy-to-use set of REST APIs for mesh operation, and

- An unrivaled approach to metrics and insight capture, measure, and view.

Our latest release of the industry-leading Grey Matter universal mesh platform delivers unparalleled security features, filters, flexibility, and functionality that others can’t match:

- Packaged with SPIRE and full support for the SPIFFE non-person identity, service certificate management, and attestation model specs for any cloud or platform

- Fully enabled custom filter chains for end-to-end OIDC, OAuth, and token propagation throughout the mesh at the route-level,

- Enhanced out-of-process chain of evidence capture and support for operations intelligence with Layer 3 - 7 data and automation,

- Support for Kafka, the ELK stack, and Splunk,

- Support for every Envoy HTTP and network filter and a library of unique Grey Matter filter types,

- Support for tracing,

- Added health check endpoints for the Grey Matter Control server, and

- An enterprise API gateway to enable service mesh zero-trust security and data capture.

About Grey Matter

Grey Matter is developed, owned, and operated by Decipher Technology Studios LLC, an Alexandria, Virginia-based software company. Grey Matter is a cutting-edge comprehensive service mesh platform that secures and simplifies enterprise multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations. Grey Matter enables flexible service-to-service intercommunications across your hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform has a rapidly growing user base that includes some of the largest, most security-conscious globally distributed enterprise-scale organizations in the world.

Decipher supports open-source tools and commercial products, enabling IT professionals to securely connect hybrid and multi-cloud computing infrastructure.

Learn more about what Grey Matter can do for your enterprise at greymatter.io!

Press Contact: Brian L’Italien, 703-371-5994, brian.litalien@greymatter.io

