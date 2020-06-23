InnMind and Amazon Web Services collaborate to Help Tech Startups in Europe and Emerging Regions

InnMind, #1 platform in Europe for startups & investors, will be working with Amazon Web Services to support startups with acceleration using cloud technology.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concentrating on the mission of empowering the value of a global startup ecosystem, InnMind is set to maximise the effectiveness of the global VC network by collaborating with the key market players in the industry. Apart from the InnMind Platform benefits, where VC firms and angel investors, corporate companies and startups find each other and accelerate business connections, InnMind will be able to offer all of their tech startup members a number of benefits including mentoring and advice from AWS business and technical experts, access to AWS training and other education resources, and access to AWS Activate credits so tech startups can get started with their cloud based applications at no cost.

AWS’s cloud computing services allow companies to get their ideas quickly started and rapidly launch scalable business operations without the need for major investments in IT or data centres. AWS’s cloud computing services can be utilised for any technology workload from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications, big data analytics, mobile and web applications, enterprise software, applications for Internet of Things (IoT) systems, software development and testing environments, and many more.

To apply for AWS credits and support for tech startups companies need to register and verify the startup profile on innmind.com

Today InnMind represents the community of over 30’000 tech startups from Europe and emerging regions. According to the latest VC report by InnMind, despite the covid-19 economic frustration, many VC firms and corporate companies still have positive sentiments regarding investment in technological startups. Therefore, InnMind continues to facilitate its network of startups by bringing new development opportunities, such as:

● Access to the knowledge base and useful tools for startups,

● Making research of VC market within the frame of InnMind VC survey “Covid-19 impact on venture capital market”,

● Launching Virtual Shark-Tank Pitching sessions with VC firms & angel investors,

● Organizing the Silicon Valley Startup Bootcamp in Europe with r the 5-day acceleration event in October,

● And much more related to the development of international startup and VC ecosystems.