DISABLED VETERAN SCOTT BURNS MAKES IT NUMBER 14

TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 14 years disabled Marine and disc jockey Scott Burns has spent “7 Days for the Troops” living high atop a tower in locations across America raising funds to help Veterans with housing solutions.

This year marks the 14th anniversary, and Burns has set a goal to raise $10,000 in the 24-hour-a-day, seven-day campout at the Mall at Barnes Crossing from 2:00 p.m. June 28 to July 4. His efforts will benefit Purple Heart Homes, an organization with a mission to provide housing solutions to service-connected disabled Veterans and their families.

Burns joined the U. S. Marine Corps during the height of the Gulf War, serving in both North Carolina and Okinawa and rising to the rank of Lance Corporal before his military career was cut short due to an injury that later lead to an amputation.

Unsure of his future, he used his earlier experience as a disc jockey to open his own DJ business in 2003. It was during this time of transition that he was inspired to found “7 Days for the Troops.”

About Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 national non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts. www.phhusa.org


Contact: Scott Burns, Special Events Coordinator
Purple Heart Homes – 662-401-3349, sburns@phhusa.org

Kerry Lawing
Purple Heart Homes
+1 704-818-3424
