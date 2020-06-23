Improve Overall Operational Efficiency, Deliver Cost Optimisation & High Growth with QAD and Progress DBA Shared Service

Live Webinar session by JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. learn how to drive down the cost of ownership & maintenance using QAD and Progress DBA Shared Services.

Businesses need automate and access best practices to sustain and support operations. Shared services approach allows enterprises to optimize cost and attain maximum operational efficiency.” — Basudev Pal, Director- UK &Europe, JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd.

BRACKNELL, UK, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly every regional, national and global organizations and their supply chain businesses have been partially/fully impacted by Covid19 pandemic. With the newly imposed normality, arresting the decline in business, survival, and growth is becoming more complex, challenging, and unsustainable. In order to overcome these challenges with long term tangible outcomes & value realization models, enterprises running QAD & Progress technology/ERP applications within their IT landscape are leaning on "Automation” and embracing a “Shared Services Model” to drive down operational costs and the TCO of application maintenance and yet, improve efficiency and achieve productivity gains at the same time. This model delivers flexibility/adaptability needs of the enterprises in a multi-geography environment while maintaining the consistency, integrity, security of data, and regulatory compliances.

JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. will be hosting an interactive webinar on “Adopt QAD & Progress DBA Global Shared Services to Deliver Cost Optimization.” The webinar is scheduled to go live on Friday, 26th June 2020 at 3:00 PM BST and will be presented by JK Technosoft’s thought leaders Mr. Narendira Kumar, Technical Architect – QAD and Ms. Veena Menon, Senior Data Base Analyst (DBA) – QAD.

The webinar will focus on how DBA Global Shared Services 24X7 can deliver value and overcome challenges on the following aspects:

1. Adoption of Shared Services model to fulfill the Flexibility/Adaptability needs of Enterprise Application & Database landscape

2. Levels of Automation to be expected from the Shared Services model

3. Shared Services Model to address the Data Security & Compliance needs of Enterprises

4. Expected outcomes derived from adopting Shared Services

Basudev Pal, Director- UK &Europe, JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. said, “In a world where businesses are constantly challenged by new market forces automation and access to best practices are key to sustaining and supporting business. The Shared services approach gives enterprises the surest and quickest way, along with optimizing costs to attain maximum operational efficiency.”

Day & Date: Friday, 26th June 2020

Timing: 3:00 PM BST / 4:00 PM CEST

Registration Link: https://jktech.com/insight/webinar/adopt-qad-progress-dba-global-shared-services-to-deliver-cost-optimization/