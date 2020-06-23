Qetaifan Island North – the Luxury Symbol of Qatari Hospitality
Qatar`s most recognizable future destination, ambitious project Qetaifan Island North, became the winner of Luxury Lifestyle AwardsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar`s most recognizable future destination, ambitious project Qetaifan Island North, became the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Real Estate in Doha, Qatar. This is the main project by a real estate development company Qetaifan Projects. The development is going to turn into a landmark location representing an exciting new way of life at the global level.
Qetaifan Projects was established in October 2017. The company`s primary objective is to support Qatar’s long-term economic vision by building cities of sustainable and intelligent infrastructure. The owner of Qetaifan Projects is Katara Hospitality, a leading global hotel owner, developer, and operator based in Qatar.
Qetaifan Island North is a distinct island off Lusail City, near Doha. The development project spans approximately 1.3 million square meters that are going to develop into an innovative entertainment destination. The luxury waterfront hub inspired by Qatar`s culture and nature will offer a wide range of activities to keep each member of your family busy and excited for hours and hours.
The vibrant lifestyle of Qetaifan Island North features uniquely designed facilities including state-of-the-art waterpark, luxurious hotels, residential community, retail services, linear park, and family luxury club.
The project`s main attraction is the 129000 square meter Waterpark with 21 different rides embodying the theme of the oil and gas industry. The Icon Tower deserves special attention: 80 meters in height makes it the highest water slide in the world. The Tower is located on a small island, which is linked to Qetaifan Island North with a bridge and can be reached by train.
The Waterpark is surrounded by luxurious hotels providing the island`s guests with the unique experience of comfort, elegant rooms, private beaches, picturesque sea views, leisure activities and facilities. Qetaifan Island North also offers first-class luxury beach villas overlooking the sea or the beach shore. The residents are provided with a school, a medical centre and a mosque.
All zones of the island are linked together by the Linear Park, where you can find shopping outlets, seating, prayer rooms, meeting rooms, game rooms, and a kid`s club. An artificial Salt Canal allows visitors of Qetaifan Island North enjoy fishing, boating and other fun activities. The retail services are represented by the Souq, Entertainment, Edutainment and F&B.
"We are honored to be recognized by the respected experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards. We are working hard to make Qetaifan Island North an attractive destination for the discerning tourists worldwide, and we believe in the successful future of this project," – says Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qetaifan Projects’ Managing Director.
The family-friendly Beach Club is the main waterfront attraction of Qetaifan Island North. Here the visitors can enjoy restaurant, infinity pool, gym, spa, and the kids` area. The luxury club is the first element to be completed on the island.
About Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.
The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.
