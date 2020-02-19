The Gallery Becomes the Luxury Lifestyle Awards Winning Real Estate in Cyprus

The Gallery by Kuutio Homes, Cyprus

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to create an ideal project of a modern residence, the Kuutio Homes team combined Leonardo da Vinci`s famous 10 attributes of sight. That`s what formed the basis of The Gallery , a boutique collection of stylish contemporary private residences that became this year`s winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Real Estate in Cyprus. This is where Darkness, Light, Solidity, Colour, Form, Position, Distance, Propinquity, Motion and Rest come together to provide the perfect home.Kuutio Homes is a property development company creating innovative aesthetic and architectural designs of luxury properties in Cyprus. Kuutio team aims to offer not just buildings, but personalized homes for their dwellers. Each project by this company is an example of a unique design, prestigious construction, premium quality finishes, and an impeccable location. The new Kuutio Homes` project The Gallery embodies the best qualities inherent in the principles of the company.The collection of luxury private residences The Gallery is situated in the picturesque city of Paphos. An exceptional town location of the properties harmoniously combines proximity to the beach and wonderful sea views. The modern lines of the buildings make perfect harmony with natural surroundings. And at the same time, the three-level homes complement this location and give it a special contemporary elegance.Each residence has all the amenities needed for exceptionally comfortable everyday living, among them infinity pools, roof gardens, security systems, fireplaces, smart controls for heating and cooling, Italian kitchens and furnishings and other attributes of luxury lifestyle. The Gallery is a showcase of the high standards of Kuutio Designs and innovative approach to architectural, construction and environmental solutions."The whole team of Kuutio Homes is very proud of The Gallery and we are especially proud of becoming the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Our company has invested a lot of energy and experience to create the perfect home for our customers. We believe that this property will meet every discerning dweller`s expectations," said Kuutio Homes Art Director, Stephanie Karamanou.The Gallery is located within close proximity to educational facilities, shopping mall and supermarkets, beach and parks, banks and hospitals, public transport and other necessary amenities.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/



