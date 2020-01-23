Take a Different View of Luxury Lifestyle from 360 Nicosia

360 Nicosia by Cyfield Group

360 Nicosia by Cyfield Group, the tallest building in Nicosia, is the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Real Estate in Cyprus

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in the center of the city, 360 Nicosia rises above the bustle of the busy streets and offers a magnificent view of the island`s capital. It is more than just a building; it is an upgraded concept of living, a whole new lifestyle!360 Nicosia is expected to epitomize the creative and energetic spirit of the surrounding area. The 135 meters high building has 34 floors with a panoramic view reaching far beyond the city – this is where its name comes from. This luxury real estate has been designed in such a way that the residents can enjoy the marvelous 360-degree views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.The residents of 360 Nicosia have the opportunity to personalize their homes. Originally each of the 27 floors with residential units is divided into four to six apartments, but the prospective residents can choose the individual configuration, such as whole-floor living space. They also can fit the apartment with desired amenities and furnishings, high-quality sanitary ware, parquet flooring and technological additions making 360 a safe and comfortable place to live. The residents are provided with 24/7 concierge service tending to meet all their needs. The impeccably high standard of the tower`s maintenance is provided by the experienced management team."We sincerely believe that 360 Nicosia will set a new standard of luxury living in the city and in Cyprus. The fact that we have become the winners of Luxury Lifestyle Awards confirms that our residents and their guests will surely receive the premium conditions of living and services," – states George Chrysochos, CEO of Cyfield Group.The residents of 360 Nicosia have a lot of exclusive perks for their enjoyment and relaxation. Those include the new pedestrian plaza that will be created in the nearest future, three exceptional shops and licensed Café-Restaurant on the ground level. The 10th floor of the skyscraper offers the wellness center, the gym with state-of-the-art equipment, the double-height pool and a private Residents Club with great views of the city. But even more magnificent panoramic views of Cyprus open from the Restaurant and Club located on the two top levels of the building; which have their own lobby and dedicated lift so that the residents of the 360 are not disturbed by the visitors of the restaurant – club.360 is also defined by its state-of-the-art technology. It carries a Class A certificate and has a low carbon footprint that is achieved through its triple-glazed windows, LED lights, energy-saving features, waste-recycling systems, and others. Safety and security are also covered by technology: access cards, CCTVs, fire and burglar alarms, and others protect the building and its residents from foreseeable dangers.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/



