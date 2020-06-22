Lane closures, work begins July 6 on Hwy 12 in Cokato (June 22, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Motorists who travel on Highway 12 through Cokato will encounter delays as crews begin work on Monday, July 6.

Highway 12 will be an active work zone through October. Motorists should expect narrow lanes, lane shifts, flaggers and use of a pilot car. Pedestrians should expect sidewalk closures and detours. The $3.8 million project will:

Resurface the road from Sunset Avenue NW to 7th Street SE, includes shoulders and turn lanes

Update pedestrian sidewalks, ramps and add bump-outs, also known as curb extensions

Reconstruct and install new signal system at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue/Wright County Road 3 to better accommodate larger vehicle turns

Reconstruct turn lanes and improve access at Dassel-Cokato High School, west of Cokato

Local access will be maintained to businesses, visitors and residents, however expect changes.

Work at the intersection of Highway 12/County Road 3 will require a temporary closure and detour in August.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists are asked to watch for workers, traffic control and equipment. The fine for a speed violation in a work zone is $300.

For more information on this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/cokato/ or contact Rob Abfalter, project manager, at robert.abfalter@state.mn.us or 320-223-6617.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #