St. Albans Barracks\\ VCOR

CASE# 20A202472

TROOPER: A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2020 – approximately 1256 hours

LOCATION: Bedard Street, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Colby M. Bushey

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 11th, 2020 at approximately 1256 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a violation of conditions on Bedard Rd in the town of Sheldon, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Colby Bushey (24 of Sheldon, VT) was in violation of conditions of release. Bushey was cited into Franklin County District Court on 08/03/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/03/2020

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

