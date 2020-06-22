St. Albans Barracks\\ VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202472
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2020 – approximately 1256 hours
LOCATION: Bedard Street, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Colby M. Bushey
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 11th, 2020 at approximately 1256 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a violation of conditions on Bedard Rd in the town of Sheldon, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Colby Bushey (24 of Sheldon, VT) was in violation of conditions of release. Bushey was cited into Franklin County District Court on 08/03/2020 at 1000 hours to answer for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/03/2020
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov