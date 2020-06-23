Blueliv and King & Union Announce Strategic Partnership for Threat Intelligence Services

US-based cyber vendor harnesses Blueliv threat intelligence for its Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform and new suite of Culper Group services

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueliv, a leading provider of enterprise-class threat intelligence solutions, and King & Union, creator of the Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform, today announced a wide-ranging strategic partnership. King & Union will leverage Blueliv’s threat intelligence to enhance its go-to-market proposition and support the delivery and evolution of its Culper Group on-demand and fully managed security services. The partnership extends King & Union’s capacity to support commercial and government sector enterprise customers with ready access to the best threat intelligence available, enabling analysts to efficiently prioritize security responses and threat investigations via custom-built capabilities.

“King & Union is a true innovator and its willingness to partner with Blueliv on a strategic basis is a testament to the quality of our technology and the success of our channel-centric business program,” said Trevor Crompton, VP Sales, Blueliv. “We look forward to collaborating closely to identify and develop new business opportunities and fuel our growth strategy. As we extend our relationships with MSSP partners around the world, King & Union represents a great opportunity to further develop our business footprint overseas, and in particular within the number one cybersecurity market globally.”

Blueliv’s scalable, automated and targeted solution is designed for frictionless integrations with SOCs so that MSSPs can deliver a fully managed service to their customers. This flexibility and modularity also allows OEMs to apply the technology as part of their own solutions. Blueliv runs on a cloud-based, multi-tenanted SaaS platform, which enables MSSPs to onboard each new customer in a matter of minutes.

“We are committed to continually improving the experience and effectiveness of security analysts, which is why it is vital that we drive innovation in our platform and our managed service portfolio with fresh, actionable threat intelligence from the widest range of sources,” said Melissa Smith, VP Channel Partnerships & Alliances, King & Union. “Blueliv has the high levels of coverage and competence we expect for our analyst user community, and the modularity of its technology allows us to tailor unique services dynamically to each enterprise customer’s needs.”

About Blueliv

Blueliv is Europe’s leading cyberthreat intelligence provider. Our mission is to empower our customers with collaborative, automated and targeted threat intelligence to fight cybercrime and help them manage their digital risk as quickly as the threat landscape changes.

We look beyond your perimeter, scouring the open, deep and dark web to deliver fresh, automated and actionable threat intelligence to protect the enterprise and manage your digital risk. Covering the broadest range of threats on the market, a pay-as-you-need modular architecture means customers receive streamlined, cost-effective intelligence delivered in real-time, backed by our world-class in-house analyst team. Intelligence modules are scalable, easy to deploy and easy to use, maximizing security resources while accelerating threat detection, incident response performance and forensic investigations. Blueliv is recognized across the industry by analysts including Gartner and Forrester, and has earned multiple awards for its technology and services including ‘Security Company of the Year 2019’ by Red Seguridad, ‘Enterprise Security and Enterprise Threat Detection 2018’ category winners by Computing Magazine UK, in addition to holding affiliate membership of FS-ISAC for several years.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va. that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools, collaboration and services security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Avalon provides security analysts with an accessible, consumable, and actionable platform for widespread use by all organizations, regardless of size, security capability, or maturity.

Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.