Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,282 in the last 365 days.

State Capitol Police Arrest Man for Inciting a Riot on Capitol Grounds, Among Other Charges

Conrad Paul James, 27, is charged with inciting a riot (felony), 1st degree trespass, resisting an officer and injury to personal property, according to arrest warrants. The warrants are for events that took place on State Capitol Grounds on Friday and Sunday nights.  One of the charges, inciting a riot, is in connection with the events of Friday night that included the damage done to two monuments.

“According to the arresting officer, last night the suspect jumped the fence around the Three Presidents monument in Union Square and failed to go back to the other side of the fence after being told to do so several times,” said State Capitol Police Chief Chip Hawley. “The arresting officer reported that after being placed under arrest, the suspect began to resist, kicking violently at the officer and the officer’s patrol vehicle, causing damage to it. Further investigation concluded the suspect was also a suspect in the events involving the monuments at the capitol Friday night.”   Conrad Paul James was confined in the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $55,000 secured bond.

# # #  

You just read:

State Capitol Police Arrest Man for Inciting a Riot on Capitol Grounds, Among Other Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.