ALE Investigates Four Shot, Two Killed Inside Illegal Bar

Over the weekend, four individuals were shot, two were killed at an illegal bar in Edgecombe County. 

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office contacted ALE after the shooting occurred at a residence, 715 East Lashley Street in Pinetops, which operated as an illegal bar. Over 76 liters of malt beverage and almost 30 liters of spirituous liquor were seized from the residence. 

The homeowner, Treesie Shontell Allen, 39, was charged with the possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits. 

“One of ALE’s primary missions is eliminating locations where alcoholic beverages are illegally sold to reduce acts of senseless violence,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement “With our proactive efforts, we hope to prevent an unnecessary tragedy like this from happening.” 

The homicide investigation is ongoing with Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. 

About ALE ALE’s 109 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.   

# # #  

