Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 22, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

Delphos Public Library

 

 Ashtabula

Ashtabula Township Park Commission

 

Wayne Township

 

 Athens

Athens Township

 

 Auglaize

Auglaize County Educational Service Center

 

 Butler

City of Fairfield

 

City of Oxford

 

 Carroll

Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Clermont

Union Township

 

 Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Southwest Council Of Governments

 

 Darke

Patterson Township

 

Union City Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Defiance

Defiance County Agricultural Society

 

 Fairfield

Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Fayette

Green Township

 

 Franklin

Columbus Metropolitan Library

 

Franklin County Municipal Court

 

Heritage Preserve Community Authority

 

Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program

 

 Fulton

Dover Township

 

Gorham Township

 

 Hamilton

Great Parks of Hamilton County

 

Village of Silverton

 

 Harrison

Short Creek Township

 

 Highland

Dodson Township

 

Jackson Township

 

 Hocking

Benton Township

 

 Jackson

Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District

 

 Lake

Painesville Township

 

 Licking

Liberty Township

 

 Lorain

Elyria Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Madison

Deer Creek Township

 

 Mahoning

Lowellville Local School District

 

Mahoning County Agricultural Society

 

 Medina

Liverpool Township

 

Village of Lodi

 

 Mercer

Gibson Township

 

 Monroe

Monroe Water Systems

 

 Paulding

Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village

 

Paulding County Hospital

 

 Portage

Village of Hiram

 

 Preble

North Central Ambulance District

 

 Ross

Deerfield Township

 

Green Township

 

Harrison Township

 

Twin Township

 

 Scioto

Rush Township

 

 Summit

City of Tallmadge

 

Summit County Agricultural Society

 

Summit County Educational Service Center

 

 Tuscarawas

Gnadenhutten Public Library

 

 Union

Paris Township

 

 Van Wert

Hoaglin Township

 

 Wood

BORMA, Inc.

 

Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corpporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

 

