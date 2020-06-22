Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Delphos Public Library
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Township Park Commission
Wayne Township
Athens
Athens Township
Auglaize
Auglaize County Educational Service Center
Butler
City of Fairfield
City of Oxford
Carroll
Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
Clermont
Union Township
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
Southwest Council Of Governments
Darke
Patterson Township
Union City Area Community Improvement Corporation
Defiance
Defiance County Agricultural Society
Fairfield
Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation
Fayette
Green Township
Franklin
Columbus Metropolitan Library
Franklin County Municipal Court
Heritage Preserve Community Authority
Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
Fulton
Dover Township
Gorham Township
Hamilton
Great Parks of Hamilton County
Village of Silverton
Harrison
Short Creek Township
Highland
Dodson Township
Jackson Township
Hocking
Benton Township
Jackson
Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District
Lake
Painesville Township
Licking
Liberty Township
Lorain
Elyria Community Improvement Corporation
Madison
Deer Creek Township
Mahoning
Lowellville Local School District
Mahoning County Agricultural Society
Medina
Liverpool Township
Village of Lodi
Mercer
Gibson Township
Monroe
Monroe Water Systems
Paulding
Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village
Paulding County Hospital
Portage
Village of Hiram
Preble
North Central Ambulance District
Ross
Deerfield Township
Green Township
Harrison Township
Twin Township
Scioto
Rush Township
Summit
City of Tallmadge
Summit County Agricultural Society
Summit County Educational Service Center
Tuscarawas
Gnadenhutten Public Library
Union
Paris Township
Van Wert
Hoaglin Township
Wood
BORMA, Inc.
Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corpporation
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
