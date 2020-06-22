For Immediate Release:

June 22, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Delphos Public Library Ashtabula Ashtabula Township Park Commission Wayne Township Athens Athens Township Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Service Center Butler City of Fairfield City of Oxford Carroll Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District Clermont Union Township Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation Southwest Council Of Governments Darke Patterson Township Union City Area Community Improvement Corporation Defiance Defiance County Agricultural Society Fairfield Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation Fayette Green Township Franklin Columbus Metropolitan Library Franklin County Municipal Court Heritage Preserve Community Authority Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program Fulton Dover Township Gorham Township Hamilton Great Parks of Hamilton County Village of Silverton Harrison Short Creek Township Highland Dodson Township Jackson Township Hocking Benton Township Jackson Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District Lake Painesville Township Licking Liberty Township Lorain Elyria Community Improvement Corporation Madison Deer Creek Township Mahoning Lowellville Local School District Mahoning County Agricultural Society Medina Liverpool Township Village of Lodi Mercer Gibson Township Monroe Monroe Water Systems Paulding Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding Village Paulding County Hospital Portage Village of Hiram Preble North Central Ambulance District Ross Deerfield Township Green Township Harrison Township Twin Township Scioto Rush Township Summit City of Tallmadge Summit County Agricultural Society Summit County Educational Service Center Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten Public Library Union Paris Township Van Wert Hoaglin Township Wood BORMA, Inc. Grand Rapids Area Community Improvement Corpporation

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

