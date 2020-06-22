Axle AI appears on Sony’s Meet the Drapers show - equity crowdfunding ends midnight Tuesday

Axle AI cofounders pitch on Meet the Drapers Axle AI cofounders Sam Bogoch and Patrice Gouttebel present for Tim Draper and the Meet the Drapers panelists Sam Bogoch, axle ai CEO, profiled on Republic Journal

Republic equity crowdfunding round allows the public to invest $100 and up in technology startup; round is at 300% of original goal

As Steve Jobs used to say, “how big a dent can we make in the universe?”” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle ai, a company that develops software that helps media teams work remotely, is appearing on Sony International’s Meet the Drapers, a show hosted by veteran venture capitalist Tim Draper. The episode, in Meet the Drapers' 3rd season, is now viewable online at http://tinyurl.com/axledraper. The company’s equity crowdfunding offering on Republic has now raised over $75,000, 300% of its original target. It ends at Midnight Pacific time on Tuesday June 23rd.

During its successful equity crowdfunding round, axle ai has highlighted a number of its customers, new products including interfaces to products from Adobe, Dropbox and Avid, and most importantly the rapid trend by media teams towards remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Media centers such as New York, Los Angeles and London have all been impacted, as well as key axle ai customer segments like corporate marketing, churches and sports teams – there is a rapidly growing need for software to enable browser-based access to large amounts of media. axle ai’s customers include Elevation Church, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Madison Square Garden, NBC Universal, Paramount and American Public Television. A recent lively customer panel on the use of axle ai software to enable distributed media work is available for streaming at tinyurl.com/newnormalpanel.

In the Meet the Drapers episode, axle ai's cofounders Sam Bogoch (CEO) and Patrice Gouttebel (VP of Product Management) highlight the company's current business, products, team and customers. They are grilled by Tim Draper, his family of venture investors, and New York tech investor Jack Hidary. Axle’s segment begins at 23:13 of the episode, after pitches by two other promising tech companies.

Axle ai’s CEO, Sam Bogoch, also appears in a recent profile on Republic’s Journal section – https://republic.co/blog

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Capital. More information at https://axle.ai and equity crowdfunding at http://republic.co/axle-ai.





