Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,158 in the last 365 days.

Title VIII Private School Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Tim Vanderheiden | 402-471-1749 | timothy.vanderheiden@nebraska.gov

Federal Law and Definition

U.S. Department of Education: Equitable Services for Eligible Private School Students, Teachers, and Other Educational Personnel (Non-Regulatory Guidance) 2009 (pdf)

Except as otherwise provided in this Act, to the extent consistent with the number of eligible children in areas served by a State educational agency, local educational agency, educational service agency, consortium of those agencies, or another entity receiving financial assistance under a program specified in subsection (b), who are enrolled in private elementary schools and secondary schools in areas served by such agency, consortium, or entity, the agency, consortium, or entity shall, after timely and meaningful consultation with appropriate private school officials provide to those children and their teachers or other educational personnel, on an equitable basis, special educational services or other benefits that address their needs under the program.

You just read:

Title VIII Private School Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.