Newark Rapper TSU Surf Featured As Special Guest Artist on “Writrz Block” YouTube Show
Surf meets challenge - writes, produces rap song in high-voltage 3-hours
As a former artist, I often hear songs on the radio. I want to know how those songs were created. This is something that’s never been seen before. I wanted to introduce this to the world.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper Tsu Surf (aka Tsunami Surf) records an explosive single, “Cold Hearted,” as a special guest on Writrz Block, a show that challenges music artists of all genres to record a hit song in 3 hours or less, without experiencing writer’s block. The creative process, including artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, is also captured via an app and the Writrz Block show.
— James Floyd, CoFounder, Writrz Block
TSU Surf, born Rajon Cox in Newark, New Jersey, is known for his strong lyrical aggression and wordplay. He’s credited as a veteran of the Battle Rap arena and is known for many of his performances in SMACK/URL events. TSU Surf currently has 24 battles cataloged, which total 45 million views.
“I usually make my beat on the spot, but it’s better like this, on Writrz Block, because you have someone who’s in control of the beats and can build it with you. And, it makes you humble because you have 3 hours of studio time to create art,” said TSU Surf of the creative process. “When you get to a certain level of artistry, that’s how it goes. I view it as creating art as opposed to music.”
The purpose of Writrz Block, according to Co-Founder James Floyd, is to give guest artists a limited amount of time to produce a single while showing music lovers an insight into what it takes to make a good song.
To enter the challenge, artists are encouraged to contact Writrz Block via Instagram (@WritrzBlock) to sign-up. The Writrz Block show is available on YouTube, which includes artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the production process. TSU Surf’s “Cold Hearted” is available for fans to stream and review via Apple Music and Spotify.
ABOUT WRITRZ BLOCK
The Writrz Block is a music app that allows artists from all genres of music to challenge each other to a song duel. The objective of the challenge is to test an artist’s capability to write and record a song from preselected tracks within 24 hours and upload it to the platform before the time expires. If the artist is unable to fulfill the requirements, they will have forfeited the challenge and will be marked as an artist who experienced “Writrz Block.” If both artists’ songs are successfully uploaded to the app within the allotted time period, the song will be available for purchase and the listener can vote on their favorite song. The production process is also captured on video and produced as a show on YouTube.
TSU SURF IS UNTOUCHABLE AT WRITRZ BLOCK