WYDOT working to open Snake River bridge up to heavier loads

JACKSON, Wyo. - After a recent safety inspection of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 near the intersection of WYO 390, WYDOT began restricting heavier loads from crossing the structure. However, WYDOT is working quickly to address the economic and transportation needs of local businesses that need to take heavier machinery and loads across the bridge.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently dedicated funds to let a contract for repairs to the Snake River Bridge. With the improvements, the bridge will be able to accommodate normal operations until its replacement in 2023. The contract work will likely take a few months and work will hopefully conclude this fall.

With the current restrictions, WYDOT is working with local businesses and drivers to accommodate one trip, one time, high-priority or urgent overweight loads. WYDOT takes each request and evaluates all possible options and alternatives for that load and will approve crossings on a case-by-case basis. These exceptions are not intended to be for daily or weekly crossings. Requests could take up to a week to approve. Those looking to make a request can contact Darin Kaufman at (307) 352-3034. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in winter conditions, and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on highway load restrictions, visit WYDOT's 511 website. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this release contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.