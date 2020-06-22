American Battle Rapper Shotgun Suge Featured As Special Guest Artist on “Writrz Block” YouTube Show
Suge meets challenge - writes, performs rap song in 3-hours
As a former artist, I often hear songs on the radio. I want to know how those songs were created. This is something that’s never been seen before. I wanted to introduce this to the world.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey’s Shotgun Suge spits fire as a special guest on Episode 12 of Writrz Block, a show that captures a challenging creative process in which artists record a hit song in 3 hours or less, without experiencing writer’s block. He recorded a hit single, “How I Move.”
— James Floyd, CoFounder, Writrz Block
Shotgun Suge, born Jimmie Newsome in Newark, has 60 rap battles cataloged, which have amassed a total 31 million views. One of his most viewed rap battles is against Calicoe with the Ultimate Rap League in December 2010. He has a SoundCloud account under the name “Fat Suge” where he has released many of his original songs.
In Episode 12 of Writrz Block, the talented artist refers to his genre as ‘reality rap’ and notes he draws inspiration from the likes of Jay-Z, 50 Cent, DMX and Jadakiss, and he’d like to watch Young Jeezy’s creative process in the studio.
“I challenge other rappers to sign-up for the Writrz Block to test their ability. It’s major what these dudes [creators] are doing for the culture. I appreciated the studio time to zone out and create what I love,” said the rapper.
Shotgun Suge’s music is available for streaming on YouTube, Apple Music, Google Play, Pandora and Spotify.
The purpose of Writrz Block, according to Co-Founder James Floyd, is to give guest artists a limited amount of time to produce a single while showing music lovers an insight into what it takes to make a good song.
“As a former artist, I often hear songs on the radio. I want to know how those songs were created. This is something that’s never been seen before. I wanted to introduce this to the world,” said Floyd.
To enter the challenge, artists are encouraged to contact Writrz Block via Instagram (@WritrzBlock) to sign-up. The Writrz Block show is available on YouTube, which includes artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the production process. Suge’s “How I Move” is available for fans to stream and review via Apple Music and Spotify.
ABOUT WRITRZ BLOCK
The Writrz Block is a music app that allows artists from all genres of music to challenge each other to a song duel. The objective of the challenge is to see if the artist can write and record a song from our preselected tracks within 24 hours, and upload it back to the platform before the time expires. If the Artist is unable to fulfill the requirements, they will have forfeited the challenge and marked as an artist who experienced “Writrz Block”! If both Artists’ songs are successfully uploaded to the app within the allotted time period, the song will be available for purchase and the listener can vote on their favorite song.
Nikkia T MCCLAIN
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
+1 646-244-2140
