Update: Death Investigation - Winooski River Middlesex, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Benjamin D. Katz

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1826 Hours 6/19/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winooski River Middlesex, VT

INCIDENT: Human Remains Located

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Investigation is continuing into the human remains discovered in the Winooski River, including seeking dental records and other testing at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington in an attempt to identify the individual. This work is expected to take anywhere between several days to several weeks. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

***Initial news release, 4:40 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020***

On Friday June 19th 2020 at approximately 1826 hours, two individuals notified the Vermont State Police and advised that they believed they observed a dead body in the Winooski River in Middlesex, VT. Numerous Troopers from the Uniform Division responded to the scene and determined that due to the difficult location of the body, removal would be the following morning. Troopers stayed through the night to protect the scene. On Saturday June 20th, members from the State Police Scuba Team along with a Detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an assistant medical examiner responded to the scene and removed and examined the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday June 21st at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.