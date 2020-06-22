June 22, 2020 - TWC Provides Acceptable Reasons for Work Refusal

Date: June 22, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – On June 16, 2020, the Commission took action to provide guidance to unemployment claimants concerning their continued eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits ( UI ) should they refuse rehire.

Each UI benefits case is currently evaluated on an individual basis. However, because of the COVID-19 emergency, the following are reasons benefits would be granted if the individual refused suitable work.

Reason for refusal:

People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or a weakened immune system, or are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID‑19. (Source: DSHS website)

Household member at high risk – People 65 years or older or are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 (source DSHS website).

Diagnosed with COVID - the individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered.

Family member with COVID - anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.

Quarantined – individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.

Child care – Child’s school or daycare closed and no reasonable alternatives are available.

Any other situation will be subject to a case by case review by the Texas Workforce Commission based on individual circumstances.

