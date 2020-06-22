MIT CDOIQ Symposium Taps Joe Caserta to Deliver Plenary Presentation
MIT CDOIQ will host Joe Caserta to deliver a plenary presentation at the 14th annual MIT CDOIQ Symposium and explore how data is shaping clinical healthcare.
We’re excited to welcome Joe Caserta back to the podium at MIT CDOIQ for a sixth year. ”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIT CDOIQ will host Joe Caserta to deliver a plenary presentation at the 14th annual MIT CDOIQ Symposium. Mr. Caserta will explore how data is shaping the future of clinical healthcare.
— Dr. Richard Wang, director, MIT CDO & Information Quality Program
“Data is the rocket fuel driving explosive advances in both the efficacy and efficiency of clinical healthcare,” notes Caserta founding CEO Joe Caserta. “I’m excited to be welcome back at MIT for the sixth year to talk about how data is transforming our world.”
In his presentation, Mr. Caserta will be drawing on real-world examples to examine the opportunities, challenges and considerations for data-driven healthcare. He will discuss how technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML) are currently being used and what the future may hold. Throughout the presentation, Mr. Caserta will offer recommendations on how to overcome the many challenges of successfully operationalizing AI / ML in a clinical setting.
“We’re excited to welcome Joe Caserta back to the podium at MIT CDOIQ for a sixth year,” remarked Dr. Richard Wang, director, MIT CDO & Information Quality Program. “Mr. Caserta has been a steadfast supporter of our annual symposium. We appreciate his dedication to sharing his insights gleaned from real-world client engagements with the CDO community.”
The MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium (MITCDOIQ), now it its 14th year, is one of the key events for sharing and exchanging of cutting edge ideas, content and discussions. The purpose of the MITCDOIQ is to advance the knowledge and accelerate the adoption of the role of Chief Data Officer (CDO) in all industries and geographical countries. As Data is a critical aspect of every organization, the symposium is focusing on the management and leadership of this critical element for the 21st century that will benefit every organization.
Mr. Caserta’s presentation will be held on August 18th at 4:35pm ET. Those interested in attending may register with the following link: https://cvent.me/RqmZ2g Although typically help at MIT in Cambridge, MA, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s symposium will be held virtually.
Against the backdrop of Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Quality and Data Management, the MIT CDOIQ Symposium, this year the MIT CDOIQ Symposium will host its event virtually and will explore evolving data intelligence for organizational performance, including local organizational issues to global challenges, through case studies from industry, academic, financial, government and healthcare leaders.
